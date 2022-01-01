Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Amesbury
/
Amesbury
/
French Fries
Amesbury restaurants that serve french fries
Sky Hi Kitchen + Bar
37 Main Street, Amesbury
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
House cut French fries tossed in our house seasoning served with ketchup (V)(GF)
More about Sky Hi Kitchen + Bar
NexDine
950 Old River Rd, Andover
No reviews yet
FRENCH FRIES
More about NexDine
Browse other tasty dishes in Amesbury
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Salad
More near Amesbury to explore
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(503 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston