Amherst restaurants you'll love

Amherst restaurants
Toast
  • Amherst

Amherst's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vietnamese
Must-try Amherst restaurants

Mexcalito image

 

Mexcalito

17 Kellogg Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole and Chips$8.25
Made from our homemade tortillas, accompanied with delicious green and red salsas with a side of homemade guacamole
Birria$4.25
Slow cooked with chile ancho and guajillo, this tender beef stew in a taco with grilled cheese. Accompanied with a side of consomme for extra flavor
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.25
Delicious fresh shrimp dipped in a batter and fried to perfection. Topped with a creamy Chipotle based sauce and cabbage salad
More about Mexcalito
Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$16.00
vermont cheddar, beer braised onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche
French Onion Soup$7.00
provolone | swiss | beef broth | croutons
RareTuna Sandwich$15.00
Grilled rare, wasabi mayonnaise, unagi sauce, spicy cucumbers, arugula, ciabatta bread
More about Johnny's Tavern
Cushman Market and Cafe image

 

Cushman Market and Cafe

491 Pine St, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Fred$9.50
Turkey Reuben w/ oven roasted sliced turkey, swiss cheese, local OG saurkraut & russian dressing grilled on rye
Texas Moon$5.75
1 egg w/ avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & chipotle sauce
CHAI
Chai Drinks (house made Cushman chai)
More about Cushman Market and Cafe
Savannas Bar and Bistro image

 

Savannas Bar and Bistro

40 University Dr., Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fig and Prosciutto Pizza$18.00
Balsamic Fig glaze topped with mozzarella, goat cheese & prosciutto. Finished with toasted almonds.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich Dark Chocolate flourless cake served with fresh berried and whipped cream.
Margarita Pizza$17.00
Red sauce pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, San Marazno tomatoes, finished with fresh basil.
More about Savannas Bar and Bistro
Pasta E Basta image

PIZZA

Pasta E Basta

26 main street, Amherst

Avg 4.7 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, and caesar dressing. Anchovies available upon request.
Chicken Picatta$19.00
Breaded and pan-fried chicken chicken breast with capers and assorted vegetables in a white wine lemon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Crazy Alfredo$18.00
Spicy alfredo with chicken, sausage, salami, and roasted red peppers. Served with fettuccine.
More about Pasta E Basta
Jake's - Amherst image

 

Jake's - Amherst

68 Cowls Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jake's Eggs$8.65
two eggs any style, home fries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
Basic Sandwich$5.10
two fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a toasted king-sized English muffin
Breakfast Burrito$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and Monterey jack cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Jake's - Amherst
Omi Omy image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Omi Omy

181 University Drive, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce$4.85
Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette$7.95
Chicken Pho soup$10.50
More about Omi Omy
Bistro 63 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro 63

63 N Pleasant St, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (2242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.50
hand-battered pickles, chipotle aioli, white bbq sauce
Veggie Burger$14.00
Black and red bean, walnut, and root vegetable patty with lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, toasted brioche bun. Vegan option: French bread instead of brioche bun and tomato jam instead of aioli.
Bistro Burger$14.00
Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun. cooked black and blue, pink, or no-pink.
More about Bistro 63
The Taste Thai Cuisine image

 

The Taste Thai Cuisine

25 N. Pleasant St, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Fresh Mango Rolls$5.95
Chicken Satay$6.95
More about The Taste Thai Cuisine

