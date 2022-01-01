Amherst restaurants you'll love
Mexcalito
17 Kellogg Avenue, Amherst
|Popular items
|Guacamole and Chips
|$8.25
Made from our homemade tortillas, accompanied with delicious green and red salsas with a side of homemade guacamole
|Birria
|$4.25
Slow cooked with chile ancho and guajillo, this tender beef stew in a taco with grilled cheese. Accompanied with a side of consomme for extra flavor
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Delicious fresh shrimp dipped in a batter and fried to perfection. Topped with a creamy Chipotle based sauce and cabbage salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$16.00
vermont cheddar, beer braised onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche
|French Onion Soup
|$7.00
provolone | swiss | beef broth | croutons
|RareTuna Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled rare, wasabi mayonnaise, unagi sauce, spicy cucumbers, arugula, ciabatta bread
Cushman Market and Cafe
491 Pine St, Amherst
|Popular items
|Big Fred
|$9.50
Turkey Reuben w/ oven roasted sliced turkey, swiss cheese, local OG saurkraut & russian dressing grilled on rye
|Texas Moon
|$5.75
1 egg w/ avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & chipotle sauce
|CHAI
Chai Drinks (house made Cushman chai)
Savannas Bar and Bistro
40 University Dr., Amherst
|Popular items
|Fig and Prosciutto Pizza
|$18.00
Balsamic Fig glaze topped with mozzarella, goat cheese & prosciutto. Finished with toasted almonds.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rich Dark Chocolate flourless cake served with fresh berried and whipped cream.
|Margarita Pizza
|$17.00
Red sauce pizza topped with buffalo mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, San Marazno tomatoes, finished with fresh basil.
PIZZA
Pasta E Basta
26 main street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Large Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, and caesar dressing. Anchovies available upon request.
|Chicken Picatta
|$19.00
Breaded and pan-fried chicken chicken breast with capers and assorted vegetables in a white wine lemon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Crazy Alfredo
|$18.00
Spicy alfredo with chicken, sausage, salami, and roasted red peppers. Served with fettuccine.
Jake's - Amherst
68 Cowls Rd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Jake's Eggs
|$8.65
two eggs any style, home fries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
|Basic Sandwich
|$5.10
two fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a toasted king-sized English muffin
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and Monterey jack cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Omi Omy
181 University Drive, Amherst
|Popular items
|Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce
|$4.85
|Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette
|$7.95
|Chicken Pho soup
|$10.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bistro 63
63 N Pleasant St, Amherst
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.50
hand-battered pickles, chipotle aioli, white bbq sauce
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Black and red bean, walnut, and root vegetable patty with lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, toasted brioche bun. Vegan option: French bread instead of brioche bun and tomato jam instead of aioli.
|Bistro Burger
|$14.00
Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun. cooked black and blue, pink, or no-pink.
The Taste Thai Cuisine
25 N. Pleasant St, Amherst
|Popular items
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.50
|Fresh Mango Rolls
|$5.95
|Chicken Satay
|$6.95