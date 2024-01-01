Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve beef soup

Omi Omy image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza

181 University Drive, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Pho soup$11.95
More about Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza
Restaurant banner

 

Lao Hu Tong

63 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF BRISKET NOODLE SOUP 红烧牛肉面$15.00
Beef Brisket, Cilantro, Scallion, Pickled Veg and Baby Bok Choy
More about Lao Hu Tong

