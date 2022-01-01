Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve cake

Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
chocolate sauce | strawberry balsamic compote | whipped cream
More about Johnny's Tavern
Item pic

 

Cushman Market and Cafe

491 Pine St, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake - Walnut$3.45
Coffee cake with apples, walnuts and raisons
More about Cushman Market and Cafe
Item pic

 

Savannas Bar and Bistro

40 University Dr., Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich Dark Chocolate flourless cake served with fresh berried and whipped cream.
More about Savannas Bar and Bistro
Item pic

 

Glazed Doughnut Shop

19 N Pleasant St, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake Glazed$2.50
Chocolate Cake Raspberry$2.50
Blueberry Cake Doughnut (glazed or sugared)$2.50
More about Glazed Doughnut Shop
Pasta E Basta image

PIZZA

Pasta E Basta

26 main street, Amherst

Avg 4.7 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Lavender Olive Oil Cake$8.00
Served with lemon curd and blueberries, and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Pasta E Basta

