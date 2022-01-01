Cake in Amherst
Amherst restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
chocolate sauce | strawberry balsamic compote | whipped cream
Cushman Market and Cafe
491 Pine St, Amherst
|Coffee Cake - Walnut
|$3.45
Coffee cake with apples, walnuts and raisons
Savannas Bar and Bistro
40 University Dr., Amherst
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rich Dark Chocolate flourless cake served with fresh berried and whipped cream.
Glazed Doughnut Shop
19 N Pleasant St, Amherst
|Chocolate Cake Glazed
|$2.50
|Chocolate Cake Raspberry
|$2.50
|Blueberry Cake Doughnut (glazed or sugared)
|$2.50