Caramel cake in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve caramel cake

Cushman Market and Cafe image

 

Cushman Market and Cafe

491 Pine St, Amherst

Apple Caramel Cake$4.50
Savannas Bar and Bistro image

 

Savannas Bar & Bistro

40 University Dr., Amherst

Caramel Cheese Cake$11.00
Caramel Swirl Cheese Cake with Graham Cracker Crust and Caramel Sauce
