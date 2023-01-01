Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caramel cake in
Amherst
/
Amherst
/
Caramel Cake
Amherst restaurants that serve caramel cake
Cushman Market and Cafe
491 Pine St, Amherst
No reviews yet
Apple Caramel Cake
$4.50
More about Cushman Market and Cafe
Savannas Bar & Bistro
40 University Dr., Amherst
No reviews yet
Caramel Cheese Cake
$11.00
Caramel Swirl Cheese Cake with Graham Cracker Crust and Caramel Sauce
More about Savannas Bar & Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Curry
Tiramisu
Rice Bowls
Fish Tacos
Pepperoni Pizza
More near Amherst to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Northampton
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Holyoke
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Chicopee
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Easthampton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(778 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(360 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(362 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(412 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston