Chicken noodles in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Omi Omy image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza

181 University Drive, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Noodle Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny$10.99
More about Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza
Restaurant banner

 

Lao Hu Tong

63 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHINESE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP 鸡汁汤面$14.00
Chicken and Baby Bok Choy
More about Lao Hu Tong

