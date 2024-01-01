Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Amherst
/
Amherst
/
Chicken Noodles
Amherst restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza
181 University Drive, Amherst
Avg 4.6
(171 reviews)
Noodle Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny
$10.99
More about Omi Omy - Big Y shopping plaza
Lao Hu Tong
63 Main Street, Amherst
No reviews yet
CHINESE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP 鸡汁汤面
$14.00
Chicken and Baby Bok Choy
More about Lao Hu Tong
