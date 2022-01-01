Chicken sandwiches in Amherst
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
fried chicken thigh, garlic honey cilantro chili, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
Bistro 63
63 N Pleasant St, Amherst
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
crispy, marinated all-natural boneless 7oz. chicken thigh, lettuce, mayo, bistro slaw, on toasted potato bun. grilled bbq option available.
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
pulled five-hour chicken, cucumber, curried mayo, toasted wheat bread