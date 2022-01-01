Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried chicken thigh, garlic honey cilantro chili, aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
More about Johnny's Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro 63

63 N Pleasant St, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (2242 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
crispy, marinated all-natural boneless 7oz. chicken thigh, lettuce, mayo, bistro slaw, on toasted potato bun. grilled bbq option available.
Curried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
pulled five-hour chicken, cucumber, curried mayo, toasted wheat bread
More about Bistro 63

