Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Amherst
/
Amherst
/
Chicken Tenders
Amherst restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Amherst Public House
40 University Drive, Amherst
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$9.00
More about Amherst Public House
White Lion Brewing Amherst - 24 N. Pleasant Street
24 N. Pleasant Street, Amherst
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
More about White Lion Brewing Amherst - 24 N. Pleasant Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst
Chicken Noodles
Beef Soup
Steak Bowls
Pancakes
Edamame
Cake
Brisket
Pork Belly
More near Amherst to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Northampton
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Holyoke
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Chicopee
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Easthampton
No reviews yet
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(412 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(393 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston