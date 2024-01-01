Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Amherst Public House

40 University Drive, Amherst

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
More about Amherst Public House
White Lion Brewing Amherst - 24 N. Pleasant Street

24 N. Pleasant Street, Amherst

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about White Lion Brewing Amherst - 24 N. Pleasant Street

