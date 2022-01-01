Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Amherst

Go
Amherst restaurants
Toast

Amherst restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Cushman Market and Cafe

491 Pine St, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie- Oatmeal Raisin$2.75
Cookie- Chocolate Pecan (gf)$1.50
Cookie- Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)$2.75
More about Cushman Market and Cafe
Item pic

 

Glazed Doughnut Shop

19 N Pleasant St, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Dough$3.75
Cookies N Cream$3.50
More about Glazed Doughnut Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst

Shrimp Tempura

Potstickers

Caesar Salad

Carbonara

Thai Tea

Veggie Burgers

Curry

Sorbet

Map

More near Amherst to explore

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston