Egg rolls in
Amherst
/
Amherst
/
Egg Rolls
Amherst restaurants that serve egg rolls
Cushman Market and Cafe
491 Pine St, Amherst
No reviews yet
1 Egg on a Roll
$3.50
2 Eggs on a Roll
$4.00
More about Cushman Market and Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Omi Omy
181 University Drive, Amherst
Avg 4.6
(171 reviews)
Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette
$7.95
More about Omi Omy
