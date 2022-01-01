Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve rice bowls

Mexcalito image

 

Mexcalito

17 Kellogg Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$12.99
More about Mexcalito
Omi Omy image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Omi Omy

181 University Drive, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl Pork W.Fish Vinny$10.50
Rice Bowl Tofu W.Soy Vinny$10.50
Rice Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny$10.50
More about Omi Omy

