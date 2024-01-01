Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve risotto

Amherst Public House

40 University Drive, Amherst

TakeoutDelivery
Cod Risotto*$21.00
Fresh Cod, Topped with Herb Buttered Cracker Crumbs and Baked Served atop a Bed of Creamy Vegetable Risotto and Laced with a Lemon Butter Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro 63

63 N Pleasant St, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (2242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Risotto$19.00
shrimp, tomato, zucchini, white wine, parmesan
Chicken Risotto$18.00
all-natural chicken, pancetta, roasted red pepper, onion, three cheeses
Squash Risotto$15.50
butternut squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, truffle oil, toasted pumpkin seeds
