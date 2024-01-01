Risotto in Amherst
Amherst restaurants that serve risotto
Amherst Public House
40 University Drive, Amherst
|Cod Risotto*
|$21.00
Fresh Cod, Topped with Herb Buttered Cracker Crumbs and Baked Served atop a Bed of Creamy Vegetable Risotto and Laced with a Lemon Butter Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bistro 63
63 N Pleasant St, Amherst
|Shrimp Risotto
|$19.00
shrimp, tomato, zucchini, white wine, parmesan
|Chicken Risotto
|$18.00
all-natural chicken, pancetta, roasted red pepper, onion, three cheeses
|Squash Risotto
|$15.50
butternut squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, truffle oil, toasted pumpkin seeds