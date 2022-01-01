Salmon in Amherst
Amherst restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
|Atlantic Salmon
|$25.00
pickled ginger salad | miso glaze | fried black rice | fried broccolini
Savannas Bar and Bistro
40 University Dr., Amherst
|Salmon Harvest Quinoa Bowl (GF)
|$32.00
Seared Faroe island salmon filet served upon red quinoa, asparagus, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, baby carrots & dried cranberries; finished with and a sesame miso vinaigrette.
The Taste Thai Cuisine
25 N. Pleasant St, Amherst
|Garlic Salmon
|$17.95