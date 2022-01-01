Salmon in Amherst

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$25.00
pickled ginger salad | miso glaze | fried black rice | fried broccolini
More about Johnny's Tavern
Item pic

 

Savannas Bar and Bistro

40 University Dr., Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Harvest Quinoa Bowl (GF)$32.00
Seared Faroe island salmon filet served upon red quinoa, asparagus, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, baby carrots & dried cranberries; finished with and a sesame miso vinaigrette.
More about Savannas Bar and Bistro
The Taste Thai Cuisine image

 

The Taste Thai Cuisine

25 N. Pleasant St, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Salmon$17.95
More about The Taste Thai Cuisine

