Sorbet in Amherst

Amherst restaurants that serve sorbet
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
Avg 4.5
(1961 reviews)
Sorbet
$6.00
More about Johnny's Tavern
Savannas Bar and Bistro
40 University Dr., Amherst
No reviews yet
Blood Orange Raspberry Sorbet
$8.00
More about Savannas Bar and Bistro
