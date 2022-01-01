Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Amherst restaurants that serve sorbet

Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Sorbet$6.00
More about Johnny's Tavern
Savannas Bar and Bistro image

 

Savannas Bar and Bistro

40 University Dr., Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blood Orange Raspberry Sorbet$8.00
More about Savannas Bar and Bistro

