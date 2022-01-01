Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Amherst

Go
Amherst restaurants
Toast

Amherst restaurants that serve thai tea

Omi Omy image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Omi Omy

181 University Drive, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Mil-B Thai Tea$5.35
More about Omi Omy
The Taste Thai Cuisine image

 

The Taste Thai Cuisine

25 N. Pleasant St, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
More about The Taste Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst

Bruschetta

Rice Bowls

Clams

Cake

Curry

Cookies

Veggie Burgers

Salmon

Map

More near Amherst to explore

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston