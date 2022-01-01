Chicken tenders in
Amherst restaurants that serve chicken tenders
LaBelle Winery Derry
345 Route 101, Amherst
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$10.00
French Fries & Peas
More about LaBelle Winery Derry
LaBelle Winery Amherst
345 Route 101, Amherst
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$9.00
Breaded white meat hand-cut chicken fingers with side of fries and honey mustard
More about LaBelle Winery Amherst
