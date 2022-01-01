Amherst restaurants you'll love
Amherst's top cuisines
Must-try Amherst restaurants
More about Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant
Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant
249 Church Street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.50
|Tradicional Fajitas For 1
|$15.99
|Rice
|$2.99
More about Cole's Public House
SANDWICHES
Cole's Public House
209 S Main St, Amherst
|Popular items
|Beets & Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.00
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Cranberries, Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette
|French Onion Soup
|$9.00
Sherry Glazed Onions, Roasted Chicken & Veal Stock topped with Croutons and Shaved Gruyere Cheese
|Cole's Public House Burger
|$12.00
House Blend Burger Patty, with Your Choice of Toppings & Cheese. Brioche Bun
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst
Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst
105 Park Ave, Amherst
|Popular items
|Spicy Beef Taco
|$5.50
spicy shredded beef, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapeno and onion, cotija cheese
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
|Queso Blanco Cup
|$8.00
three-cheese blend
More about The Brew Kettle
The Brew Kettle
300 Church Street, Amherst
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$12.99
|Fried Green Beans - Large
|$8.99
|Kid's Fingers
|$5.99
More about Cole's Public House -DONT USE
SANDWICHES
Cole's Public House -DONT USE
209 S Main St, Amherst
More about Hot Dog Heaven Amherst
Hot Dog Heaven Amherst
493 Cleveland Ave, Amherst