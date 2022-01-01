Amherst restaurants you'll love

Amherst restaurants
Toast
  • Amherst

Amherst's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Must-try Amherst restaurants

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant

249 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$2.50
Tradicional Fajitas For 1$15.99
Rice$2.99
Cole's Public House image

SANDWICHES

Cole's Public House

209 S Main St, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Cranberries, Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette
French Onion Soup$9.00
Sherry Glazed Onions, Roasted Chicken & Veal Stock topped with Croutons and Shaved Gruyere Cheese
Cole's Public House Burger$12.00
House Blend Burger Patty, with Your Choice of Toppings & Cheese. Brioche Bun
Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

105 Park Ave, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Beef Taco$5.50
spicy shredded beef, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapeno and onion, cotija cheese
Rice Bowl$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
Queso Blanco Cup$8.00
three-cheese blend
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

300 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish and Chips$12.99
Fried Green Beans - Large$8.99
Kid's Fingers$5.99
Cork Tree Tavern image

 

Cork Tree Tavern

209 S MAIN ST, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ziggys Pub & Restaurant image

 

Ziggys Pub & Restaurant

193 Park Ave, Amherst

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Dog Heaven Amherst

493 Cleveland Ave, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
