Meatloaf in Amherst

Amherst restaurants that serve meatloaf

Cole's Public House image

SANDWICHES

Cole's Public House

209 S Main St, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf & Mash$17.00
All Beef Terrine, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Veal Demi Glace & Crispy Onions
More about Cole's Public House
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

300 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heavenly Meatloaf$12.99
More about The Brew Kettle

