Tacos in Amherst
Amherst restaurants that serve tacos
Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant
249 Church Street, Amherst
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Hard Shell Taco A La Carte
|$2.99
Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst
105 Park Ave, Amherst
|Traditional Chicken Taco
|$4.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
|Traditional Beef Taco
|$4.00
ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
|Firecracker Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
coconut breaded shrimp, barra slaw, honey fire sauce, cilantro