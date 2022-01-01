Tacos in Amherst

Amherst restaurants that serve tacos

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant

249 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Hard Shell Taco A La Carte$2.99
More about Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant
Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

105 Park Ave, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Chicken Taco$4.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Traditional Beef Taco$4.00
ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend
Firecracker Shrimp Taco$6.00
coconut breaded shrimp, barra slaw, honey fire sauce, cilantro
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

