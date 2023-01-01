Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amherst restaurants you'll love

Amherst restaurants
  • Amherst

Must-try Amherst restaurants

The Amherst Corner Restaurant - 1441 N Amherst Hwy

1441 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Boy Fish & Shrimp$11.00
2 fish filets and 1 portion of shrimp
Chicken Tenders Entree$13.00
3 juicy breaded chicken tenders
ONE Jesse Jones Hotdog$2.50
More about The Amherst Corner Restaurant - 1441 N Amherst Hwy
Vito's Pizza Bar & Grill Amherst - 188 Richmond Highway

188 Richmond Highway, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Ravioli$15.00
Stuffed with beef, topped with meat sauce and melted cheese
Chicken Marsala$17.00
Mushrooms tossed in a Marsala wine sauce, over linguine
More about Vito's Pizza Bar & Grill Amherst - 188 Richmond Highway
Camp Trapezium - 140 Union Hill Road

140 Union Hill Road, Amherst

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Camp Trapezium - 140 Union Hill Road
