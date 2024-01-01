Bacon cheeseburgers in Amherst
1441 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
An all beef patty, American cheese and bacon in a fresh hamburger bun fixed with your choice of toppings. Why not make it a Combo with one side and a fountain drink.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Two all beef patties, American cheese and bacon in a fresh hamburger bun fixed with your choice of toppings. Why not make it a Combo with one side and a fountain drink.
|Bacon Burger
|$8.00
An all beef patty topped with crispy bacon in a fresh hamburger bun with your choice of toppings. Make it a Combo with one side and a fountain drink.