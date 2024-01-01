Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Amherst

Go
Amherst restaurants
Toast

Amherst restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

The Amherst Corner Restaurant - 1441 N Amherst Hwy

1441 N Amherst Hwy, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
An all beef patty, American cheese and bacon in a fresh hamburger bun fixed with your choice of toppings. Why not make it a Combo with one side and a fountain drink.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Two all beef patties, American cheese and bacon in a fresh hamburger bun fixed with your choice of toppings. Why not make it a Combo with one side and a fountain drink.
Bacon Burger$8.00
An all beef patty topped with crispy bacon in a fresh hamburger bun with your choice of toppings. Make it a Combo with one side and a fountain drink.
More about The Amherst Corner Restaurant - 1441 N Amherst Hwy
Item pic

 

The briar patch - 883 S Main St

883 S Main St, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old Fashioned Briar Patch Bacon Cheese Burger$13.00
Owen's favorite! Topped with your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, cheddar jack, or provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about The briar patch - 883 S Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Amherst to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston