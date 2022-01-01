Amias delicatessen
Come in and enjoy! We serve A variety of breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, omelettes & Wraps. Lunch, cold cut sandwiches, salad sandwiches, wraps, panini, Green Salads & daily hot meal Specials.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
343 merrick ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
343 merrick ave
east meadow NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Noon Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Burger City
BEST BURGERS IN TOWN!
Papa Presto Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Mille grazie
Come in and enjoy!