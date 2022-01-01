Go
Amias delicatessen

Come in and enjoy! We serve A variety of breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, omelettes & Wraps. Lunch, cold cut sandwiches, salad sandwiches, wraps, panini, Green Salads & daily hot meal Specials.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

343 merrick ave • $

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

W33$8.99
TURKEY,AVOCADO,BACON,MUENSTER CHEESE,ARUGLA & SPICY AIOLI MAYO
2 Eggs w/ Cheese and Bacon$5.49
#1 Gates Ave$10.99
CHICKEN CUTLET,BACON,MELTED MOZZARELLA,AVOCADO,TOMATO,RED ONION, MAYO,BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON A TOASTED GARLIC HERO
2 Eggs w/ Bacon$4.49
Iced Colombian Medium Roast
CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD
2 Eggs w/ Sausage$3.99
W29$8.49
CHICKEN CUTLET,BACON,MOZZARELLA,AMIAS HOMEMADE SAUCE
P26$10.49
SMOKED TURKEY,BACON,CHEDDAR,AMIA'S HOMEMADE SAUCE
2 Eggs w/ Cheese$3.49
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

343 merrick ave

east meadow NY

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
