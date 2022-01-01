Go
Toast

Amicas Salida

Located in the heart of downtown Salida, Colorado, Amicas is a community tap-house and scratch kitchen full of good energy and great flavors. Come in, get a table and let us take it from there. Amicas focuses on keeping the ingredients as clean and locally sourced as possible, we love our farmers!
Amicas has had the extreme privilege of having great customer and employee loyalty for nearly twenty years. This has allowed ongoing benefits for our staff owned restaurant and the ability to sponsor cultural, environmental, educational and athletic programs within our own community and elsewhere. We take great pride in our community and hope you do as well. Amicas-Community Fired since 2002

127 F Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

01 Margherita$8.80
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil
02 Pepperoni$7.50
Marinara, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano
29 Cesare$7.10
Romaine, Herb Croutons, Asiago Cheese & House Caesar Dressing
28 Amicas$15.10
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Egg, Gorgonzola, Diced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Walnuts & House Italian Vinaigrette
Cheese
Marinara & Mozzarella
03 Michelangelo$9.20
Pesto, Sausage, Green Chilies, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Mozzarella
32 Verns$9.95
Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Feta, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Pine Nuts & House Cosmic Tahini Dressing
12" BYO$13.65
Cheese & Marinara + 3 toppings at no additional charge
06 Salsiccia$8.55
Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.50
Fettuccini, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Asiago, Parmesan - Baked in our Oven
See full menu

Location

127 F Street

Salida CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sprockets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CURRENTS

No reviews yet

Go with the Flow!

The Fritz

No reviews yet

Inventive small plates, and an internationally influenced menu.

High Side! Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston