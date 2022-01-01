Go
Amici Pizza Company



3001 Yorktown Dr Suite #6

Popular Items

Prosciutto & Olive Crostini$9.00
Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Fried Provolone$8.00
Breadsticks$6.00
Slice/Salad/Drink$8.50
Italian Sub$13.50
Meatball Appetizer$9.00
Basil Artichoke Dip$9.00
Coors Light 16oz$3.25
2 Slices/Drink$8.50
Location

BISMARCK ND

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

