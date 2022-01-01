Go
Toast

Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the Oakland area.

5333 Adeline Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
HALF & HALF
Paper Plates
BEEF MEATBALLS (3)$5.75
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
Crushed Red Peppers
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
Fresh Parmesan
Build Your Own Pizza
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
See full menu

Location

5333 Adeline Street

Oakland CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Namaste Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soul Slice

No reviews yet

Soul Food Pizza

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0054

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston