Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the Oakland area.
5333 Adeline Street
Popular Items
Location
5333 Adeline Street
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Namaste Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Soul Slice
Soul Food Pizza
Super Duper Burgers
Fast food burgers. Slow food values.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0054
Nothing Bundt Cakes