Go
Toast

Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Danville.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

720 Camino Ramon • $$

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
BEEF MEATBALLS (3)$5.75
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
HALF & HALF
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Build Your Own Pizza
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

720 Camino Ramon

Danville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Esin Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Melo's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

"Our Family Serving your Family Since 1983"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston