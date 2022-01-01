The Banana Garden

No reviews yet

Passionate people with a focused approach towards client satisfaction. Come, join us for an ever satisfying experience. We take pride in our preparations and at the same time do ensure your individual taste suggestions are adhered to. From the very essential of Roti Prata to Chicken or Beef Satay, Char Koay Teow, we serve freshly cooked food in an OPEN KITCHEN syle.

