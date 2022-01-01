Go
Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Dublin.

4640 Tassajara Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BEEF MEATBALLS (3)$5.75
HALF & HALF
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Paper Plates
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
Build Your Own Pizza
Fresh Parmesan
Location

4640 Tassajara Road

Dublin CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

