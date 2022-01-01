Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Dublin.
4640 Tassajara Road
Popular Items
Location
4640 Tassajara Road
Dublin CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Banana Garden
Passionate people with a focused approach towards client satisfaction. Come, join us for an ever satisfying experience. We take pride in our preparations and at the same time do ensure your individual taste suggestions are adhered to. From the very essential of Roti Prata to Chicken or Beef Satay, Char Koay Teow, we serve freshly cooked food in an OPEN KITCHEN syle.
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Urban Ka-Re House
CURRY ON!