Go
Toast

Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Menlo Park.

880 Santa Cruz Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
Build Your Own Pizza
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
PAN ROASTED BROCCOLI (v)$9.75
with garlic, hot pepper flakes, fresh lemon juice
HALF & HALF
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
BEEF MEATBALLS (3)$5.75
See full menu

Location

880 Santa Cruz Ave.

Menlo Park CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Refuge

No reviews yet

The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park or San Mateo
www.refugesc.com

STACKS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TILAK Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Baguette

No reviews yet

Local family owned business.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston