Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Menlo Park.
880 Santa Cruz Ave.
Popular Items
Location
880 Santa Cruz Ave.
Menlo Park CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Refuge
The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park or San Mateo
www.refugesc.com
STACKS
Come in and enjoy!
TILAK Indian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
La Baguette
Local family owned business.
Come in and enjoy!