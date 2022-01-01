Go
Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Mountain View.

790 Castro St.

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
HALF & HALF
Fresh Parmesan
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
Paper Plates
Build Your Own Pizza
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
Utensils
Location

790 Castro St.

Mountain View CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
