Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the San Jose area.
949 Ruff Dr.
Popular Items
Location
949 Ruff Dr.
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Togo's
Corporate Location
Local Food Group - San Jose
Come in and enjoy!
Chicken Meets Rice
We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman
Traditional American BBQ. Slow smoked meats, homemade sides, desserts! Come in and enjoy!