Go
Toast

Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the San Jose area.

949 Ruff Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Crushed Red Peppers
Fresh Parmesan
Paper Plates
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
Utensils
HALF & HALF
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
See full menu

Location

949 Ruff Dr.

San Jose CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Local Food Group - San Jose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicken Meets Rice

No reviews yet

We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

No reviews yet

Traditional American BBQ. Slow smoked meats, homemade sides, desserts! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston