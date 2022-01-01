Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Mateo, Burlingame, Hillsborough and Foster City.
69 E. Third Ave.
Popular Items
Location
69 E. Third Ave.
San Mateo CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Porterhouse - San Mateo
Our Dinner Menu celebrates the finest Mid-West beef available, grilled over an open fire. Our butcher proudly dry ages our Certified Angus Beef steaks in-house up to 50 days. To accompany your steak, our Wine List celebrates the renowned wines of Napa Valley, Willamette Valley, France and Italy
Dough Zone - San Mateo
Come in and enjoy!
Taishoken
Founded in 1951, Taishoken is a shop specialized in Ramen and Tsukemen. The San Mateo location will Taishoken’s first shop in America.
Jamba
Jamba Juice