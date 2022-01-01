Go
Amici's

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the San Francisco area.

60 Morris St.

Popular Items

AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
Paper Plates
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
Utensils
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
Crushed Red Peppers
BEEF MEATBALLS (3)$5.75
GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
Fresh Parmesan
Build Your Own Pizza
Location

60 Morris St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
