Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
3249 Twelve Mile • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3249 Twelve Mile
Berkley MI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bagger Dave's Tavern
Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!
Oak Park Social
Industrial inspired design to a full service restaurant reflecting a warm comfort. Simply described as a neighborhood feel with destination appeal. Oak Parks First Gastropub
Crispelli's Catering
Come in and enjoy!!
Crispelli's
Affordable Gourmet Every Day!