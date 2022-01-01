Go
Toast
  • /
  • Berkley
  • /
  • Amici's Kitchen and Living Room

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3249 Twelve Mile • $$

Avg 4.7 (1616 reviews)

Popular Items

Pesto Breadsticks$5.00
Mediterranean$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
12" Build Your Own$12.00
All BYOs come with Mozzarella and Herb Tomato Sauce
Garlic Romano Dressing$1.50
The Amici$12.00
Romaine, thinly sliced red onion, sliced green olives, gorgonazola cheese, crispy pepperoni, tossed in herb vinaigrette.
14" Build Your Own$17.00
All BYOs come with Mozzarella and Herb Tomato Sauce
Calabrian Bread$14.00
Mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, calabrian chilis, parmesan, finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
Greek Bread$14.00
Fontina, feta, oregano, chopped kalamata olives, fresh julienne basil, and olive oil. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
Antipasto$13.00
Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, hard salami, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, parmesan and fresh herb vinaigrette on the side.
Spinach$11.00
Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, bacon and parmesan, served with our garlic romano dressing on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3249 Twelve Mile

Berkley MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bagger Dave's Tavern

No reviews yet

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

Oak Park Social

No reviews yet

Industrial inspired design to a full service restaurant reflecting a warm comfort. Simply described as a neighborhood feel with destination appeal. Oak Parks First Gastropub

Crispelli's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Crispelli's

No reviews yet

Affordable Gourmet Every Day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston