Go
Main picView gallery

Amico Deli

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8351 TN Highway 73

Townsend, TN 37882

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Sprite
$2.00
Popular
Diet Coke
$2.00
Popular
Amico Sandwich
$15.00

Amici Focaccia, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Boston Lettuce, Pecorino Aioli

Popular
Butter Lettuce Salad
$15.00

Eco-Rich Butter Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Shallots, Pinenuts, Bacon or Crispy Mushroom Choice of Dressing: Buttermilk Garlic, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard

Popular
Mortadella
$15.00

Mortadella On White Bread, Truffle Aoili, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Butterkasse

Popular
Caprese Sandwich
$15.00

Ham, Turkey or Roasted Mushroom On White Bread, Special Growers Basil Pesto Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Boston Lettuce, Fresh Tomato

Popular
Grilled Cheese
$15.00

Amici Focaccia, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Pesto

Popular
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00

With Dark Chocolate Chips

Popular
Lemon Meringue Cookies
$4.00

Lemon Meringue Topped With Basil Sugar

Popular

Caprese Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich
$15.00

Ham, Turkey or Roasted Mushroom On White Bread, Special Growers Basil Pesto Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Boston Lettuce, Fresh Tomato

Popular

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00

With Dark Chocolate Chips

Popular

Cookies

Lemon Meringue Cookies
$4.00

Lemon Meringue Topped With Basil Sugar

Popular

More

Bottled Water
$1.00
Coke
$2.00
BBQ Chips
$2.00
Jalapeno Chips
$2.00
Sea Salt Chips
$2.00
Salt & Vinegar Chips
$2.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

8351 TN Highway 73, Townsend TN 37882

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverstone Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 161
8503 State Highway 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Backyard BBQ House
orange starNo Reviews
8511 Hwy 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Trailhead Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
7839 E. Lamar Alexander Pky Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Elvira's Cafe - Wears Valley, TN
orange star4.5 • 994
4143 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
National Park Bakery and Market - 3204 Line Springs Road
orange starNo Reviews
N/A Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Mama's Farmhouse - 208 Pickel Street (MF)
orange starNo Reviews
208 Pickel Street Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Townsend

Little River Pub and Deli
orange star4.8 • 237
7503 W Old Hwy 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Riverstone Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 161
8503 State Highway 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Townsend

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Amico Deli

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston