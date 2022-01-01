Go
AMIE Bakery

Join us for coffee, cocktails, pastries, breakfast and lunch in a beautiful setting.

SANDWICHES

1254 Main St • $$

Avg 3.7 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant$9.00
Our fresh baked Croissant topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.
Plain Croissant$2.95
McAMIE$8.00
Our flaky and buttery Cheddar Biscuit topped with Sausage, Fontina cheese, and egg.
Turkey Pesto$10.00
Oven Roasted Turkey served on our scratch made Brioche Roll topped with Pesto Mayo, Tomato, and crisp Romaine Lettuce.
Bagel$2.75
Scratch-made bagels boiled and baked the old-fashioned way.
LATTE
COFFEE
Ham & Cheese$9.00
Our fresh baked Croissant topped with Black Forest Ham, Fontina Cheese, and mustard.
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
COLD BREW
Location

1254 Main St

Osterville MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
