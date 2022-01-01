AMIE Bakery
Join us for coffee, cocktails, pastries, breakfast and lunch in a beautiful setting.
SANDWICHES
1254 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1254 Main St
Osterville MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Five Bays Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
The Pineapple Caper
A cheerful bistro in the heart of Osterville Village. Full Breakfast and Lunch Menu. Come in and enjoy!
The Centerville Pie Company
Small breakfast and lunch restaurant, serving breakfast all day and of course Centerville Pie's famous chicken pies!
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!