Go
Amighetti's image

Amighetti's

Open today 9:00 AM - 4:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

325 Reviews

$

9631 Manchester Rd

St. Louis, MO 63119

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

PICK 2$11.49
AMG Special Salad
A creamy Italian chef salad...everything from our legendary sandwich except the bread and pickles. Choose any combination: Turkey, Roast Beef, Salami & Ham
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$2.49
Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
Loaded Special
Kick up the already mouth watering Amighetti’s Special Sandwich with the addition of turkey! Prepared with freshly sliced ham, roast beef, salami, turkey and St. Louis style cheese. Featuring our Signature Special dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and pepperoncini.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 am

Location

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis MO 63119

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

No reviews yet

Rock Hill

Nachomama's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

St. Louis’ favorite Mexican restaurant since 1968!
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant was founded in 1968 by Mexican-born restaurateur Norberto Rodriguez with the goal of introducing authentic Mexican cuisine to the greater St. Louis area. The restaurant was an immediate success and to satisfy growing customer demand, our current location on Manchester Road in Rock Hill was founded in 1977 in one of the area’s most historic buildings which dates all the way back to the 1860’s.

Katie's Pizza Frozen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Amighetti's

orange star4.3 • 325 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston