Get 20% discount on your order with your CANTINA CATRINA'S AMIGO ID.
Valid only from Monday through Thursday, 11:30 AM to 7:00 PM.
Not an amigo yet? Enroll today here: https://www.cantinacatrina.com/amigoclub

7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 2570

Popular Items

Sweet plantains$3.50
AL PASTOR TACOS$14.95
Slow-cooked achiote marinated pork / white onion / roasted pineapple / cilantro / salsa verde / lime
Location

Kendall FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
