Amigos Mexican Cuisine

Established in 1990, Amigos Restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican food and drinks. Come in and enjoy a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere!

1076 E Colorado Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Burrito$13.25
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Topped with our homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Taco - a la carte$4.95
Tortillas - a la carte$1.50
Your choice of 3 corn or 2 flour tortillas
Albondigas$9.95
Traditional meatball soup in a homemade broth with vegetables. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
Two Enchiladas Combination$14.25
Rice and Beans - a la carte$6.50
Amigos Nachos$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our homemade Ranchera sauce.
Two Crispy Tacos Combination$14.25
Burrito Verde$13.25
Diced pork in our green chili sauce, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with our green sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1076 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

