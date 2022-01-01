Go
Amigo's Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Offering a wide variety of deliciously fresh and authentic Mexican Food!

210 Andover Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (307 reviews)

Popular Items

Amigo’s Quesadilla$13.25
Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.
SM Side Queso Dip$2.25
Dorito Burrito$17.75
Stuffed with juicy ground beef, melted cheese, crumbled Nacho Cheese Doritos and topped with warm queso blanco sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Bowl$15.75
Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.
Frida Burrito$17.25
Stuffed with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken, with beans and rice. Topped with your choice of red or green sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.
Food Truck Burrito$16.00
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chimichanga Azteca$17.50
Your choice of deliciously slow-cooked shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, pork carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with queso blanco.
Queso Blanco Dip$8.25
A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip.
ADD: Chorizo for $2.00
Large Chips bag$3.75
Make your own Enchiladas$16.25
Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 Andover Street

Peabody MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
