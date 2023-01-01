Amite restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amite restaurants

Amite restaurants
  Amite

Must-try Amite restaurants

The Boston Restaurant

100 NE Central Ave, Amite

Popular items
Ed Hoover Roll$13.00
crawfish, wrapped in soy paper, topped with snow crab, chef sauce and eel sauce
CJ Roll$10.00
snow crab, sriracha, avocado and asparagus, then deep-fried and topped with eel sauce and chef sauce
Snow Crab Salad$9.00
Snow crab, shredded carrots, avocado, and asparagus
Master Chef Eatery 16 - 1005 W Oak Street

1005 W Oak Street, Amite

The Pink Agave - Amite - Amite

122 W Oak St, Amite

