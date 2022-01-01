Amityville restaurants you'll love

Go
Amityville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Amityville

Amityville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Amityville restaurants

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Blt Benedict$14.25
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Start You Day$12.99
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
Half French Toast Bites$6.99
Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Park Avenue Grill image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Salad Crispy Chicken ( Lunch SIZE)$17.00
BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS ON ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH CRUMBLED BACON, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TORTILLA STRIPS AND CHIPOTLE RANCH. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
Crispy Chicken Gouda$16.50
CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SMOKED GOUDA, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & HORSERADISH MAYO ON BRIOCHE ROLL
Create your own omelet$9.50
3 Egg Omelet made your way.
More about Park Avenue Grill
Mikes Pizza image

 

Mikes Pizza

0 Greene Ave, Amityville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Detroit$22.00
White cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, 2 stripes of sauce added after it is baked.
6 slices
Vodka Sicilian$25.00
Square, 12 slices
Sicilian$24.00
Square, 12 slices
More about Mikes Pizza
Vittorio's Restaurant image

STEAKS

Vittorio's Restaurant

184 Broadway, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (639 reviews)
Takeout
More about Vittorio's Restaurant
Map

More near Amityville to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellmore

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston