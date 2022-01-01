Amityville restaurants you'll love
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Popular items
|Avocado Blt Benedict
|$14.25
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
|Start You Day
|$12.99
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
|Half French Toast Bites
|$6.99
Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Park Avenue Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Popular items
|Baja Salad Crispy Chicken ( Lunch SIZE)
|$17.00
BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS ON ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH CRUMBLED BACON, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TORTILLA STRIPS AND CHIPOTLE RANCH. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
|Crispy Chicken Gouda
|$16.50
CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SMOKED GOUDA, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & HORSERADISH MAYO ON BRIOCHE ROLL
|Create your own omelet
|$9.50
3 Egg Omelet made your way.
More about Mikes Pizza
Mikes Pizza
0 Greene Ave, Amityville
|Popular items
|Detroit
|$22.00
White cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, 2 stripes of sauce added after it is baked.
6 slices
|Vodka Sicilian
|$25.00
Square, 12 slices
|Sicilian
|$24.00
Square, 12 slices