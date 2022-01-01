Amityville breakfast spots you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Potatoes
|$3.99
|Bacon
|$5.00
|Half French Toast Bites
|$6.99
Our most popular French toast bites topped with fresh berries and bananas, and dusted with powdered sugar.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Crispy Chicken Gouda
|$16.50
CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SMOKED GOUDA, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & HORSERADISH MAYO ON BRIOCHE ROLL
|Baja Salad Crispy Chicken ( Lunch SIZE)
|$17.00
BREADED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS ON ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH CRUMBLED BACON, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TORTILLA STRIPS AND CHIPOTLE RANCH. (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE)
|Gluten free pancake taco (original)
|$18.50
2 Jumbo Gluten free pancakes layered with scrambles eggs , crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese , served as a taco. with home fries onside .