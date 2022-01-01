Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Amityville

Amityville restaurants that serve bruschetta

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, tomato bruschetta, and Romaine leaves, served with Mediterranean pasta salad.
Side Bruschetta$1.00
Bruschetta Toast$14.00
Fresh made avocado smash with balsamic tomato bruschetta and balsamic reduction, drizzled over two thick cut multi-grain toast.
Park Avenue Grill image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado & Truffle Bruschetta$0.00
