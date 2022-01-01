Burritos in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa and seasoned breakfast potatoes.
More about Park Avenue Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Garden Veggie Burrito
|$11.95
Assorted grilled veggies, rice, pineapple pico, strawberry-guacamole & lime crema
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.95
Pulled chicken, rice, cheddar, avocado , mango pico, & lime crema
|Asian Pork Burrito
|$13.95
Sweet & Sour Pulled Pork , mango pico, cheddar cheese, rice & guacamole
More about Ghost Taco
Ghost Taco
178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE
|Garden Veggie Burrito
|$11.95
Grilled assorted veggies, rice, strawberry-guacamole, pineapple pico, & lime crema
|Steak Burrito
|$15.95
Tender Sliced Hanger Steak, rice, pico, cheddar & chipotle ranch
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.95
Shredded chicken,rice , mango pico, cheddar, avocado & lime crema