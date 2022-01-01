Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Amityville

Amityville restaurants
Amityville restaurants that serve burritos

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, avocado, Cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and salsa and seasoned breakfast potatoes.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Park Avenue Grill image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Veggie Burrito$11.95
Assorted grilled veggies, rice, pineapple pico, strawberry-guacamole & lime crema
Chicken Burrito$13.95
Pulled chicken, rice, cheddar, avocado , mango pico, & lime crema
Asian Pork Burrito$13.95
Sweet & Sour Pulled Pork , mango pico, cheddar cheese, rice & guacamole
More about Park Avenue Grill
Consumer pic

 

Ghost Taco

178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Veggie Burrito$11.95
Grilled assorted veggies, rice, strawberry-guacamole, pineapple pico, & lime crema
Steak Burrito$15.95
Tender Sliced Hanger Steak, rice, pico, cheddar & chipotle ranch
Chicken Burrito$13.95
Shredded chicken,rice , mango pico, cheddar, avocado & lime crema
More about Ghost Taco

