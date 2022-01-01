Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Amityville

Amityville restaurants
Amityville restaurants that serve fajitas

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$15.95
Tender Sliced Steak, fajita seasoned peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side
Fajita Skillet Eggs$24.00
Sliced steak , peppers, onions, home fries, 2 sunny eggs drizzled with chimichurri sauce.slice of toast.
Fajitas
Comes with sautéed peppers and onions, pico de Gallo, sour cream and 3 Flour tortillas. (Gluten free tortillas available upon request $5 )
All ingredients are separated allowing to make your own fajita
More about Park Avenue Grill
Ghost Taco

178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.95
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, mixed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese , sour cream on side
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$15.95
Tender Sliced Steak, fajita seasoned peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$15.95
Fajita seasoned shrimp, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side
More about Ghost Taco

