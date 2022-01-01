Fajitas in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve fajitas
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.95
Tender Sliced Steak, fajita seasoned peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side
|Fajita Skillet Eggs
|$24.00
Sliced steak , peppers, onions, home fries, 2 sunny eggs drizzled with chimichurri sauce.slice of toast.
|Fajitas
Comes with sautéed peppers and onions, pico de Gallo, sour cream and 3 Flour tortillas. (Gluten free tortillas available upon request $5 )
All ingredients are separated allowing to make your own fajita
Ghost Taco
178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.95
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, mixed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese , sour cream on side
|Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.95
Fajita seasoned shrimp, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side