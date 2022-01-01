Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Amityville

Amityville restaurants
Toast

Amityville restaurants that serve french toast

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional French Toast$12.99
Thick golden brown challah toast, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh berries and bananas.
French Toast Bites$12.99
Cinnamon Stuffed French Toast$13.99
Challah bread stuffed with cinnamon raisin cream cheese, dusted with Louisiana pecans, served with maple syrup.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST BITES$18.00
3 PIECES THICK CUT GLUTEN FREE CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST BITES ROLLED IN CINNAMON & BROWN SUGAR TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM & FRESH BERRIES
The stack (French Toast)$16.50
2 thick cut pieces of Texas bread french toast, with choice of bacon or sausage and 2 eggs any style with home fries.
(GF option avail for add'l charge)
Traditional French Toast (3)$13.00
Thick cut Texas bread traditional cinnamon french toast with powered sugar and butter. (GF options available for add'l charge)
More about Park Avenue Grill

