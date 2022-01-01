French toast in Amityville
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Traditional French Toast
|$12.99
Thick golden brown challah toast, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh berries and bananas.
|French Toast Bites
|$12.99
|Cinnamon Stuffed French Toast
|$13.99
Challah bread stuffed with cinnamon raisin cream cheese, dusted with Louisiana pecans, served with maple syrup.
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|GLUTEN FREE FRENCH TOAST BITES
|$18.00
3 PIECES THICK CUT GLUTEN FREE CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST BITES ROLLED IN CINNAMON & BROWN SUGAR TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM & FRESH BERRIES
|The stack (French Toast)
|$16.50
2 thick cut pieces of Texas bread french toast, with choice of bacon or sausage and 2 eggs any style with home fries.
(GF option avail for add'l charge)
|Traditional French Toast (3)
|$13.00
Thick cut Texas bread traditional cinnamon french toast with powered sugar and butter. (GF options available for add'l charge)