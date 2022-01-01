Honey chicken in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve honey chicken
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Hot Honey Habanero Chicken Taco
|$5.95
grilled chicken tossed in hot honey habanero sauce, cabbage slaw & mango pico on top
|Hot Honey-Habanero Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Hot Honey Habanero crispy chicken , over romaine with cheddar cheese ,roasted corn, mango pico, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing on side