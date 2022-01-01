Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Amityville

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Pancakes$12.99
Stack of our blueberry pancakes topped with fresh sliced strawberries and bananas.
Birthday Pancakes$11.99
A happy stack of 3 pancakes decorated with cream, cheese icing, sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Pancakes$18.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$16.50
Delicately thin "crepe style" lemon & ricotta cheese pancakes with fresh blueberries inside.
Gluten free pancake taco (original)$18.50
2 Jumbo Gluten free pancakes layered with scrambles eggs , crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese , served as a taco. with home fries onside .
More about Park Avenue Grill

