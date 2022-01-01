Pancakes in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes
|$12.99
Stack of our blueberry pancakes topped with fresh sliced strawberries and bananas.
|Birthday Pancakes
|$11.99
A happy stack of 3 pancakes decorated with cream, cheese icing, sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry.
More about Park Avenue Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Potato Pancakes
|$18.00
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$16.50
Delicately thin "crepe style" lemon & ricotta cheese pancakes with fresh blueberries inside.
|Gluten free pancake taco (original)
|$18.50
2 Jumbo Gluten free pancakes layered with scrambles eggs , crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese , served as a taco. with home fries onside .