Reuben in Amityville

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrol Reuben$14.99
Grilled pastrami with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye, served with French fries.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Park Avenue Grill image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten free Pastrami Reuben$26.00
GRILLED OPEN FACED GLUTEN FREE BREAD MELTED SWISS, LEAN GRILLED PASTRAMI, SLAW & THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING
.Gluten Free Pastrami Reuben lunch sandwich$21.00
Grilled open faced gluten free bread with melted Swiss, tender pastrami, cabbage slaw & thousand island dressing
Open faced Reuben sandwich$24.95
GRILLED OPEN FACED RYE MELTED SWISS, LEAN GRILLED PASTRAMI, SLAW & THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING
More about Park Avenue Grill

