AMMATOLI

Taste the freshness of the Levant!

285 E. 3rd St

Popular Items

Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs"$24.00
Two grilled kebab skewers of chicken kebab or kafta, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
sub one for ribeye steak, top sirloin lamb or shrimp add $3
Grape Leaves Mezza "Yalanji"$10.00
Rice, tomato, parsley, onion, and fresh mint rolled in grape leaves. 6 pcs.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap w/side$14.00
Shawarma seasoned chicken wrap with pickles and garlic sauce flamed on the grill.
Chicken Shawerma Plate$20.00
Chicken shawarma served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
Baklawa$7.00
Baked ever day with love... AMMATOLI's baklava is unbeatable!
Chicken Shawarma Plate$16.00
Beef or chicken shawarma served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
AMMATOLI Healthy Bowl$16.00
Choose your base (rice, veggies, mujaddara, brown rice), choose your salad (tabbouleh, greek, fattoush, shepard) and top it with shawarma or falafel!
Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine hearts lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, tossed in our house dressing, topped with feta cheese and kalamata olives.
Garlic Sauce
Location

285 E. 3rd St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
